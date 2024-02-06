Microsoft’s ‘vision for the future of Xbox’ to be unveiled next week

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, has confirmed that Microsoft will share its “vision for the future of Xbox” in a business update event next week. This follows weeks of rumors of the company reportedly considering a multi-platform approach for certain Xbox-exclusive games .

In a post on Twitter / X yesterday (February 5), Spencer wrote: “We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.February 5, 2024 See more

Just in case you missed it, it’s been claimed (but not officially confirmed) that Microsoft is considering releasing certain Xbox-exclusive games like Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves , Starfield , and even the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PlayStation.

XboxEra has alleged that, according to its sources, Starfield is planned to release on PlayStation 5 at some point after its Shattered Space DLC releases. Meanwhile, The Verge cited an anonymous source which reportedly claimed that the Indiana Jones game may have a relatively short exclusivity period on Xbox Series X|S and PC, and potentially arrive on PS5 several months after its initial launch.

Again, none of these rumors have been officially verified by Xbox or Microsoft at the time of writing - we’ll just have to see what’s revealed during next week’s business update event. The company has not yet confirmed what date or time this event will occur.

It’s safe to say that 2024 has been rather busy for Xbox so far. Less than three weeks ago, the company hosted its first Developer_Direct event of the year, unveiling the first in-game footage for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, along with deeper looks at other upcoming games like Avowed and Visions of Mana .