Xbox Game Studios boss says there are 'a bunch' of games yet to be revealed
The Xbox lead has been spending a lot of time with them
- Xbox Game Studios lead Craig Duncan says there are more unannounced titles in development
- Duncan confirms he's spent time playing some of these games
- He also commented on the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, saying he's always "curious and excited" about what Nintendo does
According to Xbox Game Studios boss Craig Duncan, there are a lot more unannounced games in development.
This comes from the latest episode of the Xbox Podcast where Duncan discussed the recent release of Avowed, while also providing updates on the lineup of Xbox games set to arrive in 2025 and beyond, including South of Midnight, Ninja Gaiden 4, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
When asked by Xbox's Tina Amini what he's been playing recently, Duncan teased that he's been trying out "a bunch" of Xbox Game Studios' games that have yet to be revealed to the public.
"I spend a lot of time playing our own games," Duncan said. "We've got a bunch of stuff we haven't announced, so I spend a bunch of time with that."
There's no official date just yet, but it's safe to say we can expect an Xbox showcase sometime this summer which could provide us with all-new game announcements.
The Xbox lead continued, saying he's looking forward to playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the turn-based role-playing game (RPG) that's arriving on April 24, and even commented on the recent Nintendo Switch 2 announcement.
Duncan said he's always "curious and excited" about what Nintendo does, but didn't offer any more hints about potential releases on the handheld following Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer's comments about bringing Xbox games to Switch 2.
In the same podcast, it was also confirmed that Playground Games' Fable has been delayed to 2026. Duncan explained that development is progressing well, but wanted to give the game "more time".
The game, which was scheduled to ship in 2025, also received some brand-new pre-alpha gameplay footage showcasing the playable character exploring the fantasy world and engaging in combat with a series of different monsters.
