Doom: The Dark Ages announced with 2025 release window

This year’s Xbox Games Showcase is in full swing and the first announcement of the night is sure to be a favorite among any first-person shooter (FPS) fans out there. The next entry in the Doom franchise has finally been officially revealed and will be titled Doom: The Dark Ages.

The brief announcement trailer showed off a dark medieval inspired fantasy world, with the protagonist fighting their way through legions of demons armed with a shiny new double-barrelled shotgun and a high-tech shield. The trailer also gave us the official release window of 2025.

A post from the official Doom X / Twitter account has also confirmed that the game will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass. It will be launching for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and, perhaps rather surprisingly, PlayStation 5.

