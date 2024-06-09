Doom: The Dark Ages announced with 2025 release window
The slayer gets medieval next year
This year’s Xbox Games Showcase is in full swing and the first announcement of the night is sure to be a favorite among any first-person shooter (FPS) fans out there. The next entry in the Doom franchise has finally been officially revealed and will be titled Doom: The Dark Ages.
The brief announcement trailer showed off a dark medieval inspired fantasy world, with the protagonist fighting their way through legions of demons armed with a shiny new double-barrelled shotgun and a high-tech shield. The trailer also gave us the official release window of 2025.
A post from the official Doom X / Twitter account has also confirmed that the game will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass. It will be launching for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and, perhaps rather surprisingly, PlayStation 5.
You might also like...
- The Future Games Show kicks off this Saturday - here's how to watch
- Fans speculate as 2K Games prepares to reveal a massive sequel this summer
- The three presenters of the PC Gaming Show have been revealed ahead of the Summer Game Fest event
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was a print journalist writing articles for some of the UK's biggest gaming magazines such as PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.