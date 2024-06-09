New South of Midnight trailer shows combat and confirms a release window
Fight mythical creatures
South of Midnight is easily one of the most unique looking games to be shown so far in this year's Xbox Games Showcase. The latest trailer for the Compulsion Games developed action-adventure title gave us our first good look at the combat mechanics and finally confirmed an official release window.
With an incredible art-direction that seems to evoke elements of stop-motion video, we're very interested to see what South of Midnight has to offer. The trailer showed off some traversal, with the protagonist making use of a magical glider to fly around the world and a grappling hook to reach high places. We also saw the protagonist fighting a large creature with a range of melee attacks.
The game is set to launch in 2025 and will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will also be part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was a print journalist writing articles for some of the UK's biggest gaming magazines such as PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.