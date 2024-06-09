Latest Fable trailer confirms 2025 release window

This year's Xbox Games Showcase has finally given us an official release window for Fable.

The Playground Games developed role-playing game (RPG) is set to arrive in 2025 and will launch for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It has also been confirmed that the game will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass from day one.

This comes from the latest trailer for the game, which focused on the new character Humphrey - a retired hero seemingly portrayed by British comedian Matt King. You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

The latest instalment of the long-running Fable franchise, Fable is a reboot that has been described as a "new beginning" for the series. It was originally revealed back in 2023, with a cinematic trailer that featured actor Richard Ayoade.

You might also like...