Latest Fable trailer confirms 2025 release window
Not long to go
This year's Xbox Games Showcase has finally given us an official release window for Fable.
The Playground Games developed role-playing game (RPG) is set to arrive in 2025 and will launch for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It has also been confirmed that the game will be available as part of Xbox Game Pass from day one.
This comes from the latest trailer for the game, which focused on the new character Humphrey - a retired hero seemingly portrayed by British comedian Matt King. You can watch the trailer for yourself below.
The latest instalment of the long-running Fable franchise, Fable is a reboot that has been described as a "new beginning" for the series. It was originally revealed back in 2023, with a cinematic trailer that featured actor Richard Ayoade.
You might also like...
- The Future Games Show kicks off this Saturday - here's how to watch
- Fans speculate as 2K Games prepares to reveal a massive sequel this summer
- The three presenters of the PC Gaming Show have been revealed ahead of the Summer Game Fest event
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was a print journalist writing articles for some of the UK's biggest gaming magazines such as PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.