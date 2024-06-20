Where to buy the Hyrule Edition Switch Lite console

If you're looking for where to buy or place a Hyrule Edition Switch Lite pre-order then we've got you covered. This page will round up all the best links and places to buy the new limited edition Nintendo Switch Lite console and get you where you need to be, quickly.

Despite the Nintendo Switch coming to the end of its time in the sun, with a Nintendo Switch 2 likely waiting in the wings, the Switch and Switch Lite remains one of the most popular modern gaming console you can buy. If you've been waiting for the right edition of a Switch Lite to buy, or are an avid collector then a Hyrule Edition Switch Lite pre-order could be just what you want right now.

Pre-order stock is a little limited at present, but we've got all the best places to purchase the new console below ahead of its September 26, 2024 release, and will be staying abreast of anywhere else that lists stock and availability. For now, let's get into your options - and remember, the console comes with 12 month's of Nintendo Switch Online by default too!

Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition - UK pre-orders

Check stock at Amazon

Amazon UK has a listing page up right now but it is marked as 'Currently Unavailable' for now... One to keep an eye on for sure as the quick postage offered by the retailer will make it an attractive place to pre-order. This one will bag you that 12-months of Nintendo Switch Online when it appears too.

Pre-order at Game: £209.99

Head over to video game specialist retailer Game to place your pre-order - this might be a great time to use those reward points too given the retailer is ending that scheme in July. Remember you get that sweet, sweet year-long subscription of Nintendo Switch Online too.

Register interest at the Nintendo Store

Somewhat strangely, you can only register your interest at the official storefront right now, but we'd put good money on that changing in the near future (surely!).

Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition - US pre-orders

Sadly there are no US Hyrule Edition Switch Lite pre-orders live yet which is disappointing. All we can do is recommend checking back here regularly as we'll be updating this page with stock and deals - and our automated price checker below will self-populate once listings and deals become live.

If you're not in the UK or US, the below tool will also show the latest and lowest prices wherever you are when and if the console becomes available in your region.