Meta drops dates for Meta Connect 2024 – it’s still 7 months away but here’s what I think the big announcements will be

Meta Connect is coming on September 17 and 18

The first-ever LlamaCon is coming on April 29, 2025

Meta is teasing big AI and XR announcements for these events

Meta has announced the dates of its next two events: LamaCon and Meta Connect; in doing so it has potentially told us precisely when we’ll see its next-gen AI glasses, and maybe a sneak peek at what XR tech it has up its sleeve.

Starting with LamaCon as that’s coming up first – on April 29, 2025 – here Meta says it will share updates on its open-source AI collection Llama. This developer conference will seemingly focus more on back-end tools rather than consumer-facing products. However, these tools could be used to create some impressive AI software down the line.

Then there’s Meta Connect 2025, which is scheduled for September 17 and 18. That’s just under seven months away which is a lot more notice than we’re used to for tech events – look at Apple which gave us about a week’s notice for its February 19 event (where it announced the iPhone 16e). Connect, as always, will feature VR, MR, and AI hardware announcements – such as Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses – either as products we'll get our hands on soon or tech that’s coming down the line but is still at the in-development stage.

Meta is remaining tight-lipped on specifics for either event but says it’ll be back with updates in the coming months. I’m pretty sure we already have a good idea of what Meta Connect 2025 will have in store for us based on leaks.

What we expect to see at Meta Connect 2025

(Image credit: Meta)

Meta made sure to specifically call out AI glasses in its announcement, and we’re expecting Meta Connect 2025 is where it will launch at least two new products. The first is Oakley versions of its existing Ray-Ban meta smart glasses; they’ll shift the camera from the edge to the nose bridge in the center, and they’ll reportedly be aimed at athletes and cyclists – which could include some AI-powered fitness tools.

The other launch could be next-gen Ray-Ban specs with a display. This single in-lens screen could let a wearer see phone notifications, a preview of images they capture, and other useful info, allowing the Ray-Ban smart specs to communicate with you visually rather than just relying on audio or your phone screen.

Lastly on the AI glasses front I’m predicting the arrival of Meta’s ‘smartwatch’ which is likely just a simple band that allows your specs to pick up hand gesture controls – which we’ve seen a version of for the Meta Orion AR glasses. We’ve heard rumors Meta is working on such a band and has been trying to decide if it should launch it alongside the next-gen Ray-Bans. I’m leaning towards the band dropping later this year, but I wouldn’t be shocked if it’s held back until Meta’s proper AR specs.

The old Meta Quest Pro (Image credit: Meta)

AR glasses aren’t likely – based on leaks, consumer versions of Orion aren’t expected before 2027 – however, I think we have a shot at seeing at least two XR devices.

The first is from Asus in a VR headset codenamed ‘Tarius.’ While it isn’t Meta-made it will boast Meta Horizon OS software – Meta’s operating system which currently only powers Quest devices. Meta has said Asus is working on a Horizon OS device, leaks have started to appear this year for it (hinting that a launch could be approaching), and Meta says in its Connect date announcement that the show will include “the latest and greatest Meta Horizon updates” – it doesn’t get much greater than the platform’s first-ever third-party VR headset. Not much is known about Tarius but leaks tease a high-end gaming headset with top-notch displays.

Finally, I think Meta’s ‘one more thing’ at Connect 2025 will be the Meta Quest Pro 2. But much like the original Pro I think we’ll only be getting a teaser of a device we won’t see properly until Meta Connect 2026. While the Quest Pro was ultimately a flop, and rumors have suggested its sequel has been canned twice (or, specifically, that prototypes that were intended to become the Quest Pro 2 both got scrapped) a third attempt is in the works as a showcase of high-end mixed reality glasses. If that's the case then the Quest Pro 2 could be a super intriguing and unique MR headset – but as with all leaks and predictions we won’t know what Meta has in store for Connect 2025 until its keynote (which usually takes place at the start of the first day, so September 17, 2025).

Whatever announcements Meta makes we’ll be here and ready to cover them.