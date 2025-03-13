Today’s Steam Spring Sale features my absolute favorite game of all time - here's when the sale starts and all the key info

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 event is almost here, promising to offer some great discounts for games, ranging from the biggest AAA blockbusters to hidden gems from independent developers. Regardless of what kind of games you like to play, there's likely to be some significant savings for you to pick up, so you'll want to know exactly where the sale goes live in your time zone.

In terms of what to expect from the Steam Spring Sale 2025 event, well, I'm hoping for some discounts for some games I missed out on last year, like Metaphor ReFantazio, and the Silent Hill 2 remake. In fact, I'm expecting to see discounts on at least a few of the titles featured on our best Steam games list, and hopefully some surprises as well.

Here are the Steam Spring Sale 2025 start times for your timezone, info on how long the event lasts, what games have been confirmed so far, and some hopes and predictions for games I'd like to see get a discount. As we draw closer to the event, this page will be updated with any new details. For now, here's what you need to know.

Steam Spring Sale 2025 start time for your timezone

(Image credit: Microsoft / Valve)

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 event begins at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 5PM GMT on March 13 and runs until March 20 at the same time. This is when the store page will go live, allowing you to browse the sales at your leisure. Until then, the full list of games that'll be discounted is sadly hidden, but you'll find our hopes and predictions below.

Steam Spring Sale 2025 confirmed games

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

Thanks to a teaser video for the Steam Spring Sale 2025 event (which you can check out below), we know some of the games that are set to receive discounts. The headline titles include Helldivers 2, Balatro, Nine Sols, and Outer Wilds (purely based on it being my absolute favorite game of all time). Here's the full list of confirmed games so far:

The Long Dark

Sifu

Ballionaire

Balatro

Witchfire

Helldivers 2

Escape Simulator

The Isle

Earth Defense Force 6

ATLYSS

Unrailed 2: Back on Track

Nine Sols

Outer Wilds

Airborne Empire

Animal Well

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure

Steam Spring Sale 2025 predictions - what games do we think will be cheaper?

(Image credit: ATLUS)

While Valve is yet to reveal the full list of what games will be discounted during the Steam Spring Sale 2025, there are a few titles that I'm hoping to see. Generally, the Steam Spring sale features sales on big games from the previous year. In 2024, I missed out on Metaphor Re:Fantazio, so would love the opportunity to pick it up this time around. Similarly, while I enjoyed Diablo 4 a lot back in 2023, I never found the time for the Vessel of Hatred DLC. Others on the TechRadar Gaming team praised its new Spiritborn class, so I'd certainly love to see it pop up in the upcoming sales.

Over on the indie side, it'd be great to see Neva offered up at a cheaper price, mostly because it's brilliant and I want more people to show it some love. Similarly, Thank Goodness You're Here! is one that'd be a great pick for the Steam Spring Sale. It's the funniest game I've ever played, and more people should play it. For Steam Deck players, it'd be great to see discounts on some of the games on our best Steam Deck games list, such as Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and God of War.

Steam Spring Sale 2025: Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam Spring Sale 2025 FAQ

When does the Spring Sale 2025 event end? The Steam Spring Sale 2025 event ends on Thursday, March 20 at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 5PM GMT.

What time of the year does Steam have the best sales? Steam sales tend to have the biggest gaming discounts during the Summer sale and Winter sale events. That's not to say that the Spring and Fall events don't also have great sales, but we do tend to see larger price cuts during the Summer and Winter periods.

What games will be on Steam Spring Sale 2025? So far, we know that The Long Dark, Sifu, Ballionaire, Balatro, Witchfire, Helldivers 2, Escape Simulator, The Isle, Earth Defense Force 6, ATLYSS, Unrailed 2: Back on Track, Nine Sols, Outer Wilds, Airborne Empire, Animal Well, and Life Is Strange: Double Exposure will be on sale.