Gaming hardware manufacturer Thrustmaster has revealed the T248R racing wheel. A successor to the Thrustmaster T248, this new wheel will be compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC.

Pre-orders begin today at Thrustmaster's website, with the wheel costing $349.99 / £269.99. It'll then release a couple of weeks later on September 17, 2025. That's cheaper than similar mid-range wheels like the Logitech G923 ($399.99 / £349.99) and the T248 predecessor (which launched at $399.99 / £299.99).

Perhaps the standout feature of the Thrustmaster T248R is its adjustable force feedback. Thrustmaster describes these as 'BOOST' levels, with each offering varying degrees of intensity. This could be helpful if you want a smoother experience for circuit racers like Gran Turismo 7, or a bumpier ride for, say, EA Sports WRC.

An updated LCD screen is also featured here, and it's where you can adjust the aforementioned force feedback settings, as well as view real-time race info like lap times and current speed. The display also seems to be quite customizable, with Thrustmaster stating it offers 20 bits of display information that presumably can be cycled through.

The T248R also comes with a set of pedals; the T-3PM pedal set. These are powered by Thrustmaster's own H.E.A.R.T. Hall effect technology, meaning they'll have a contactless connection that should avoid any uncomfortable drift or wearing down of internal components. Brake resistance can also be adjusted here to your comfort.

It remains to be seen whether or not the T248R will land on our best PS5 racing wheels guide, but Thrustmaster has a strong track record when it comes to the best racing wheels. As such, this could be a solid mid-range option that does at least slightly undercut the competition in terms of pricing.

