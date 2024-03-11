Three new Lego Super Mario sets are on the way - here are all the details

Lego has revealed three new Lego Super Mario sets coming this year and confirmed that Lego Super Mario: Mario Kart is in the works for 2025.

March 10 was a huge day for Mario news. Dubbed MAR10 (Mario) Day, the event saw the confirmation of a release date for the upcoming Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD video games for Nintendo Switch.

There was also a special MAR10 Day stream on the official Lego YouTube channel, which gave us our first look at three new Lego Super Mario sets that are going to be released on August 1, 2024.

The first one to be shown was The Bowser Express Train, which takes place on a Bowser-themed locomotive that was inspired by one of the boss stages in Super Mario 3D World. Intended for ages 9+, it’s a pretty hefty set that contains 1,392 pieces and retails for the price of $119.99 / £104.99.

There was also King Boo’s Haunted Mansion. As the name would suggest, this set centers around a creepy mansion that is haunted by Boos. In addition to hidden secrets like an elevating sofa and trick bookcase, the set even comes with an adorable Yellow Baby Yoshi figure which is definitely a very nice touch. It is intended for ages 8+, contains a total of 932 pieces, and costs $74.99 / £64.99.

Finally, there was Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle. Featuring a model of Princess Peach’s castle that seems to have been at least partially inspired by the iconic castle ground in Super Mario 64, it includes a catapult and collapsible castle walls. Intended for ages 7+ and containing 738 pieces, it costs $64.99 / £59.99 making it the smallest and cheapest of the three.

The stream also provided our first glimpse at Lego Super Mario: Mario Kart, with the mysterious silhouette of what appears to be a brick-built kart. Whether this is simply a new set or a new range is yet to be seen, but we’ll be keeping a close eye out for any further updates.

