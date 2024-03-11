Everything announced at Nintendo's MAR10 Day presentation

March 10 saw Nintendo once again celebrate its portly plumber and pals during MAR10 Day. The annual event gave us a brief presentation highlighting some major announcement for the Mario franchise both near and, well, not-so near.
Hosted by Shigeru Miyamoto, the near-three minute long presentation packed a healthy number of announcements. The bulk of the video was taken up by confirmation that a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in the works, with a targeted release date of April 3, 2026. Couple of years to wait on this front, then.
Thankfully we won't have to wait nearly as long for the next three announcements. Firstly, the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake now has a release date of May 23, 2024. Plus, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will be arriving on Nintendo Switch a month later on June 27.
But what if you're craving some Mario action right now? Well, you're in luck, as three highly-regarded Mario classics are coming to Nintendo Switch Online. Dr. Mario for the original Game Boy, as well as Mario Golf and Mario Tennis for the Game Boy Color will all be arriving on the platform.
The latter two are especially fondly remembered by longtime Nintendo fans. Developed by Camelot, these titles also feature in-depth story modes and RPG elements to set them apart from the usual sporting fare. Dr. Mario on the other hand is, well, it's Dr. Mario; more or less the same puzzler you'll find in Nintendo Switch Online's NES library, albeit with a few fewer colors.
The biggest takeaway here on the gaming front is, of course, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door getting a concrete release date. It's widely regarded as not only the best Paper Mario game, but also one of the best Gamecube games, period. Hopefully, the remake will be of a high enough quality be included in our list of the best Nintendo Switch games, too.
For more Switch coverage, be sure to check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch accessories and best Nintendo Switch headsets.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
Most Popular
By Craig Hale