Everything announced at Nintendo's MAR10 Day presentation

March 10 saw Nintendo once again celebrate its portly plumber and pals during MAR10 Day. The annual event gave us a brief presentation highlighting some major announcement for the Mario franchise both near and, well, not-so near.

Hosted by Shigeru Miyamoto, the near-three minute long presentation packed a healthy number of announcements. The bulk of the video was taken up by confirmation that a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in the works, with a targeted release date of April 3, 2026. Couple of years to wait on this front, then.

Thankfully we won't have to wait nearly as long for the next three announcements. Firstly, the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake now has a release date of May 23, 2024. Plus, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will be arriving on Nintendo Switch a month later on June 27.

But what if you're craving some Mario action right now? Well, you're in luck, as three highly-regarded Mario classics are coming to Nintendo Switch Online. Dr. Mario for the original Game Boy, as well as Mario Golf and Mario Tennis for the Game Boy Color will all be arriving on the platform.

The latter two are especially fondly remembered by longtime Nintendo fans. Developed by Camelot, these titles also feature in-depth story modes and RPG elements to set them apart from the usual sporting fare. Dr. Mario on the other hand is, well, it's Dr. Mario; more or less the same puzzler you'll find in Nintendo Switch Online's NES library, albeit with a few fewer colors.

The biggest takeaway here on the gaming front is, of course, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door getting a concrete release date. It's widely regarded as not only the best Paper Mario game, but also one of the best Gamecube games, period. Hopefully, the remake will be of a high enough quality be included in our list of the best Nintendo Switch games, too.

