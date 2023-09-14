Just when we thought all was over, Nintendo surprised fans right at the end of its newest Direct to announce that Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch.

This beloved Mario RPG was first released in 2004 for the GameCube. It sees players take control of a sweet little 2D version of Mario and are sent off to explore various lands and worlds designed to look like paper.

Mario's quest is to find the seven legendary Crystal Stars required to lock the Thousand-Year Door and save an innocent seaside town from destruction. Players will have to solve puzzles and make new friends as they adventure onwards through this strange world. You'll also have to save Peach along the way because this is a Mario game.

The trailer for Paper Mario remaster showed off the brilliant and vibrant update to graphics. There are new foes and friends, including a female goomba, Toad, and a gusty cloud. But this time around, it looks like players won't just be restricted to Mario; in the trailer, we see what looks like someone taking control of Bowser to rampage their way through a map, leaving behind nothing but dust.

There's also a sweet segment at the end where a robot asks Peach to teach them how to love. This is a nice gesture, which will also hopefully mean that players can play as Peach in this beautiful 2D adventure.

Overall, this upcoming remake looks like a wonderful way to enjoy the ever-growing world of Mario. "Whether you've played the original, or have yet to play it, we hope you'll look forward to experiencing this adventure in a paper world starring Mario and friends", Shinya Takahashi, the guide for today's Nintendo Direct, said at the end.

Unfortunately, we don't have a release date for this upcoming paper RPG on the Nintendo Switch, other than it coming out sometime in 2024. Until then, be sure to check out these great Nintendo Switch games.