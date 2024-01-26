This mobile gacha game finally had its release date announced, as well as its end of service, in the same post

Anticipated mobile gacha game, Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live finally had its release date announced on Twitter. The very same post confirmed the game will only be live for about three months.

The game's official Twitter account posted the news, confirming it will launch on mobile devices sometime in February 2024. This should be welcome news for fans of the first Love Live! gacha title, which was permanently taken offline in March of last year.

However, the same post follows up with a frankly bizarre twist: "However, we also want to inform you that, the Global Version will close its doors on May 31, 2024, and cease in-app purchases accordingly. We appreciate the love and support you've shown, and we're committed to making these last few months an unforgettable moment."

Needless to say, prospective fans of the upcoming game were not happy about this announcement. "Never have I seen someone announce a launch and closing in the same tweet," says one reply.

"Was there a Persona 5 collaboration planned?" jokes another, referencing the ill fate of gacha games like Dragalia Lost and Star Ocean: Anamnesis that featured a promotional collab with the popular RPG.

The whole situation with Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live almost feels like a parody. A string of high-profile gacha game closures have been announced recently, including the end of service for Nier Reincarnation, which is due to cease operations this April.

Understandably, the fact that most gacha games seem to have a relatively brief shelf life can leave fans feeling jaded. But to announce a game's release date and subsequent closure in the same post? That's something that is genuinely unprecedented and is something that I think bodes ill for the subgenre at large.

