This Black Friday Xbox Series S deal is so good I wish I could buy it for a second time

If you're shopping for a console on a budget, then there's basically no better option than the Xbox Series S. Microsoft's current generation machine is seriously powerful for its price, blowing the previous Xbox One out of the water.

If you're new to Xbox or an owner of that older machine looking for the chance to upgrade, then I've got some good news as the Xbox Series S has had its price slashed for Black Friday.

Right now you can pick up the 512GB Robot White Xbox Series S for just £199.99 (was £249.99) at Amazon. That's not quite it's lowest-ever price, but it's easily the cheapest offer at the online retail giant this year.

In fact, this deal is so good that it even has me tempted to pick up a second, perhaps to use as a TV media center or to gift to a friend.

Save on the Xbox Series S for Black Friday

Xbox Series S: was £249.99 now £199.99 at Amazon It's really happening, the Xbox Series S has had its price slashed in a Black Friday deal. The console is a massive £50 off at Amazon right now - not quite a lowest-ever price but the best discount so far this year. If you've been waiting for a great time to buy the latest Microsoft console, then now is when to pull the trigger. US price: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

There's no doubt about it, the Xbox Series S is one of the best gaming consoles on the market right now - especially if you're on a budget. For under £200, you're getting a fully-featured modern machine that can play the latest games at up to 1440p resolution.

It's a great match if you like to play on a smaller monitor, but also looks decent on a big TV. The digital-only nature of this console makes it a top pick if you only want to play digital titles in order to avoid clutter.

The biggest downside here is the storage capacity, which is just 512GB. This is enough for a couple games, like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, but could prove an obstacle if you amass a sizeable library.

This is one of the best Black Friday Xbox deals so far, but if you want to compare prices in your region you can check out the latest offers on the Xbox Series S below.