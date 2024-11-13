These Amazon discounts might be the closest we get to Black Friday PS Plus deals this year

Black Friday PS Plus deals are always one of the most desired discounts that we PlayStation gamers want every year. And right now, these deals at Amazon might well be the best we get this year.

Getting right to it, Amazon Prime members can save 10 percent on a range of PlayStation gift cards from $10 all the way up to $250.

These discounts are particularly good as early Black Friday PS5 deals given that they can immediately become Black Friday PS Plus deals if you use the credit to stock up on the membership. A $75 card, for example, now priced at $67.50 at Amazon, will get you almost a full year's worth of PS Plus Essential.

This gift card deal will also cover you for the cost of a full-price game as well if that's what you're after. Going even bigger, if you wanted to save 10 percent on a year's worth of PS Plus Premium, then you can almost do that in one hit with the discounted $150 PS gift card now going for $135 at Amazon.

Those are only a couple of ideas, and you'll find links to each level of card below. Remember though, you'll have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to these deals - luckily you may well be eligible for a 30-day free trial so that's definitely worth checking out.

Today's best early Black Friday PS Plus deals

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, or in the US, then check out our auto-updating price-finding tech below as it will show you the latest lowest prices on PlayStation Gift Cards wherever you are in the world.