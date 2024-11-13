These Amazon discounts might be the closest we get to Black Friday PS Plus deals this year

Black Friday PS Plus deals are always one of the most desired discounts that we PlayStation gamers want every year. And right now, these deals at Amazon might well be the best we get this year.
Getting right to it, Amazon Prime members can save 10 percent on a range of PlayStation gift cards from $10 all the way up to $250.
These discounts are particularly good as early Black Friday PS5 deals given that they can immediately become Black Friday PS Plus deals if you use the credit to stock up on the membership. A $75 card, for example, now priced at $67.50 at Amazon, will get you almost a full year's worth of PS Plus Essential.
This gift card deal will also cover you for the cost of a full-price game as well if that's what you're after. Going even bigger, if you wanted to save 10 percent on a year's worth of PS Plus Premium, then you can almost do that in one hit with the discounted $150 PS gift card now going for $135 at Amazon.
Those are only a couple of ideas, and you'll find links to each level of card below. Remember though, you'll have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to these deals - luckily you may well be eligible for a 30-day free trial so that's definitely worth checking out.
Today's best early Black Friday PS Plus deals
It's only a single dollar, but it all counts! The 10% off starts here with Amazon's discounts.
The 10% discount means you can grab a neat $2.50 off the $25 gift card right now.
Now we're getting sizeable with the chunks taken off, as you can save a decent $5 off the $50 gift card.
Getting seven and a half dollars off the $75 gift card makes it much easier to stomach and also means you're covered for the full price of one game while making a decent saving.
Perhaps one of the most tempting ones to go for given the round numbers involved (humans are weird, aren't they?) - but getting the $100 card for considerably less is a tempter.
10 percent off means a whole 15 bucks come off the $150 gift card immediately with the Black Friday PS Plus deal. This will get you - or a loved one - about two full games!
Now we're really going big. If you're in the mood for some sizeable stocking up or multiple digital game purchases this holiday season then this discount on the $200 card is a belter.
Naturally, offering the biggest amount of money as a saving is the heftiest gift card. Here the whopping $250 card is discounted by $25 and is the biggest of the lot.
If you're not an Amazon Prime member, or in the US, then check out our auto-updating price-finding tech below as it will show you the latest lowest prices on PlayStation Gift Cards wherever you are in the world.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.