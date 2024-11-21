The Thrill of the Fight 2 brings the series back for a second round - and it can throw a hefty jab

Compared to previous generations, boxing has taken a backseat to Mixed Martial Arts within mainstream pop culture outside of exhibition matches or The Olympics. For flat-screen gamers, their only current option to engage with the sweet science digitally is Undisputed. Meanwhile, boxing has made a nice home for itself within the virtual reality world. This includes Creed: Rise to Glory, Knockout League, Mech League: Boxing, and what many consider the gold standard, The Thrill of the Fight.

Developed by Ian Fitz of Sealost Interactive in 2016 for Steam, the title was adored for its complex boxing engine that allowed users to work their way up the ladder to become champions. Eventually, The Thrill of the Fight grew even more popular once released on the original Meta Quest in 2019. Seeking to make an ambitious, bigger sequel, Fitz is working with Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride developers Halfbrick Studios for The Thrill of the Fight 2.

One thing long time fans of the original will appreciate is Fitz’s commitment to interacting with the game’s community through daily communication with fans on Discord and Reddit. “I’m in there every day, talking to fans, hearing what they think,” Fitz says. “They know what they want, and we’re listening to every suggestion, every bit of feedback.” This level of engagement with the game fanbase ensures Thrill of the Fight 2 remains responsive to the community’s evolving needs while attracting newcomers alike.

Before the boxing simulator VR game hits early access on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3 on November 21, 2024, I got to play a few matches with developers. I came away with an understanding that The Thrill of the Fight 2 is making some serious strides to maintain its status as a VR boxing champion.

(Image credit: Halfbrick Studios)

Rolling with the punches

The Thrill of the Fight featured relatively simple mechanics for boxing. Much of that was based on a force adjustment system where controller velocity determined the impact of hits. Now, the fighting engine removes the force adjustment system and considers other factors during punches.

“It’s not just about swinging fast,” Fitz explains. “The physics, the way you can guard, and the damage system are so much better. Thrill 1 was mostly about how fast you moved your controller. Now, the engine takes into account how you angle and guard, how well you’re timing your hits. It’s really like a new level for the genre.”

Because of the improved fighting mechanics, hitting someone or getting hit feels significantly better. During the first match against Fitz from his home in Denver, landing a right hook as he leaned in didn’t feel the same as doing a right straight. The in-ring movement has also seen significant improvements through two movement modes.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One carries over the room-scale style that allows players to move how they want in their space while a stationary style uses the left controller joystick for movement alongside a button on the right controller for quick dashes. The new movement style does take some time to get used to but does well for VR users who may not have the space for full room-scale or are disabled.

(Image credit: Halfbrick Studios)

More fighters enter the fray

The original The Thrill of the Fight was a single-player-only game that had players work their way up the championship ladder with bouts that got longer and more challenging. Though a single-player component is in the works, the early access period for The Thrill of the Fight 2 will be multiplayer only. Players will be able to host or join game lobbies through a number code and jump right into matches.

Whether fighting against Fitz or Halfbrick Studios founder Shainiel Deo in Brisbane, Australia, latency wasn’t an issue and the game ran at a smooth 120 frames-per-second. Multiplayer rings in a robust character creation as well. This includes being able to play as a female combatant which was “hugely requested” by the community.

“In Thrill 1, I received a lot of emails from people saying, ‘I love the game, but as a female, I just don’t feel comfortable fighting big, burly guys,’” says Fitz. “It was super important to me to have female avatars for female players.” There’s also a feature where players can make sure opponents match their gender.

During the early access, the only thing players can do outside of multiplayer is hit a boxing dummy. The improved AI system will match the new fighting mechanics as they have different fighting styles and will adjust based on the player’s technique. According to Deo, smarter opponents force players to adapt and strategize like a real boxing match.

“We wanted solo players to feel like they’re getting a workout, both mentally and physically,” Deo explains.

(Image credit: Halfbrick Studios)

Feeling like you're in the ring

Compared to other boxing titles, the audio and visual presentation of The Thrill of The Fight didn’t stand out much. The sequel running again in Unity manages to take advantage of the Meta Quest 3 hardware in meaningful ways.

“Textures, lighting, animations—everything has been amped up. We wanted the environments to feel intense and gritty, capturing the true world of boxing,” says Fitz. Doe adds that “it’s strikingly different from the original, and fans are going to notice that right away.” Those are noticeable on the gym boxing ring which is the only one available during the early access despite coming in both day and night time-of-day.

Audio is even more immersive thanks to the Quest 3’s spatial audio. You’ll notice how the crowd’s reactions evolve with the match,” Fitz says. “From cheers to gasps, the energy of the sound shifts based on how you’re performing.” That doesn’t even factor in the licensed soundtrack from Cincinnati-based composer Mr. Watt.

Following the matches with Fitz and Deo (which ended with two losses via a very close scorecard) I left with the impression that The Thrill of the Fight 2 retains the spirit of the original but elevates it with more realism, customization, and community-centered improvements. Having an ongoing development means that fans can look forward to regular updates like new venues alongside enhanced multiplayer and single-player features.

“We’ll keep adding new content and listening to what the players want,” Deo confirms. “It’s all about making the experience feel fresh and responsive.” Fitz closes by emphasizing how rewarding it’s been to build a game directly shaped by fan input: “We love hearing what excites fans and geeking out over the little details with them. The Thrill of the Fight 2 is all about making sure every punch, every round, and every victory feels as real as it gets.”

The The Thrill of the Fight 2 team hopes that gamers, boxing fans, and anyone looking to get in shape will appreciate what the title has to offer. After playing a few rounds, it’s shaping up to be something that accomplishes that and more.