The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is my favorite gaming headset ever and it's now down to a record-low price for Black Friday

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset on a red background with white lowest ever price text
(Image credit: Future/SteelSeries)

Every now and then I get to write about my favorite products plummeting in price so I can ensure that readers have a chance of sharing in their glory – and none excite me more than the magnificent SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

It's so magnificent, I have two at home – one for PC and one for PS5 – and it's the only headset I'll rave about when I get the chance. It's a premium bit of kit, though, and not something that everyone can afford – so a price cut is always welcome to bring it into more affordable territory.

And that's what we've got today: a new record-low price on the Nova Pro Wireless in the UK, and a very chunky discount in the US. Right now the headset can be yours for just £244.95 at Amazon (was £329.99) and folks in the US can get it for just $276.50 at Amazon (was $349.99).

Today's best premium wireless gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (White)
was £329.99 now £244.99 at Amazon

This white version of the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the same price as the black version but I think it looks a tiny bit more slick and chic. It's a brilliant headset, and this new lowest-ever price makes it a great hit for those looking to go big this month.

Xbox model price: £244.99 at Amazon

View Deal
PlayStation Pulse Explore
was $276.50 now $349.99 at Amazon

While not a lowest-ever price in the US, sadly (though it might be one to keep an eye on), this is still an excellent price for the premium headset, and one that you will not regret. The black variant is $299.99 at Amazon too, for reference.

Xbox model price: $279.99 at Best Buy

View Deal

The above two models are on the PlayStation and PC variants, so make for superb Black Friday PS5 deals (we've included the best Xbox version prices above where possible too to cover those bases), but whatever platform you go for or need, rest assured that the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy.

If you're not in the US or the UK, then check out our price-finding tech below, which will throw up the lowest prices on the ArctisNova Pro Wireless wherever you are in the world.

Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar
Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming

Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, combining the two areas in an upcoming book on video game landscapes that you can back and pre-order now.