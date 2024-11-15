The new CRKD Neo S Frost Edition looks great, but it's an Apple Store exclusive

CRKD has revealed a new Neo S colorway

The Frost Edition comes in a special translucent white

The controller is an Apple Store exclusive

Gaming peripheral manufacturer CRKD has revealed a new special variant of its popular Neo S controller, the cool Frost Edition.

The CRKD Neo S Frost Edition comes in a clean translucent white colorway, with a slight gradient that leaves it looking a bit like an ice cube. It’s an absolutely fantastic looking gamepad and even comes bundled with a matching white charging dock for display.

If you want to pick one up you will have to head over to your local Apple Store, or the Apple website, as this particular model is exclusive to the retailer. It costs $59.99 / £69.99 and is only available in limited quantities too, so you might need to act fast if you want to make sure that you secure one.

In addition to Nintendo Switch, the Neo S is fully compatible with iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV - making it a formidable choice if you’re an Apple gamer. Key features include its Hall effect thumbsticks, integrated motion controls, and adjustable trigger sensitivity.

As with other CRKD products, the Neo S Frost Edition is compatible with the brand’s True Collection System app. This allows you to register your product and obtain a special rarity ranking - a neat little bonus for the most dedicated collectors.

Our Neo S review praised the controller’s compact size which would really make it ideal for mobile gaming in this case. We were also impressed with its overall excellent battery life, plus the easy-to-use nature of the controller right out of the box.

You might also like...