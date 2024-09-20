New CRKD accessory kits let you fit your Neo S for mobile gaming or display it on the wall
Made in collaboration with Mechanism
Gaming hardware brand CRKD has revealed two new accessory kits created in collaboration with accessory manufacturer Mechanism. These kits are compatible with the CRKD Neo S controller and allow it to be attached to your phone for mobile gaming or displayed on a wall.
As the name would suggest, the new Neo S Mobile Kit offers everything that you need to play mobile games with your Neo S on the go. It contains the Neo S grip, which clamps on to the back of the Neo S and a mobile attachment arm which then sticks on to your phone.
The kit makes use of Apple’s MagSafe technology, though comes with a special Adapter Ring for Android phones and non MagSafe cases. Overall, it looks like a solid option for mobile gamers and a good way to utilize the existing mobile compatibility of the Neo S.
That said, I am a little concerned about the ergonomics of the accessory kit. I often find that mobile controllers that use a support arm to hold your phone, like the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud, end up a little top heavy and therefore quite uncomfortable to use - especially for those with larger devices like my iPhone 15 Plus.
The other accessory kit revealed was the Wall Display Kit. This comes with an adhesive wall mount for drilling and nail free installation in addition to optional drywall screws for added support. It also includes a Neo S grip, plus additional adhesive mounts that will fit a wide range of peripherals including the CRKD Nitro Deck and Nitro Deck+.
This seems like a fantastic way to tap into the collectible nature of CRKD products, which all come with unique product numbers and a rarity rank revealed in the CRKD app.
Both accessory kits are also quite reasonably priced, with the Neo S Mobile Kit coming in at $29.99 / £29.99 and the wall Display Kit retailing for $34.99 / £34.99. They are available now via the CRKD website.
