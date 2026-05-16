The Lenovo Legion Go S drops to its lowest-ever price, offering another option to anyone sick of Steam Deck stock issues

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Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS experience
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I wrote about a deal on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally a few weeks ago and suggested it as a solid alternative to the Steam Deck while it was suffering with stock issues. Almost a month later, and the situation hasn't improved for Valve's popular handheld — but now there's another deal on a handheld gaming PC worth considering instead. It's the Lenovo Legion Go S at Amazon for £404.10 (was £549.99).

What makes the Lenovo Legion Go S an even more compelling alternative to the Steam Deck is the fact that it runs on the same SteamOS as Valve's handheld. Having used it on my own Deck, it's just better designed for that form factor, making it smoother and easier to browse and play your library of games.

Today's best handheld gaming PC deal