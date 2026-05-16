I wrote about a deal on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally a few weeks ago and suggested it as a solid alternative to the Steam Deck while it was suffering with stock issues. Almost a month later, and the situation hasn't improved for Valve's popular handheld — but now there's another deal on a handheld gaming PC worth considering instead. It's the Lenovo Legion Go S at Amazon for £404.10 (was £549.99).

What makes the Lenovo Legion Go S an even more compelling alternative to the Steam Deck is the fact that it runs on the same SteamOS as Valve's handheld. Having used it on my own Deck, it's just better designed for that form factor, making it smoother and easier to browse and play your library of games.

The specs on the Legion Go S are solid, too. With an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, you can comfortably run less demanding titles, indie games, and many modern classics. Sadly, it's not an OLED, but you also get an 8-inch WUXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth, vibrant visuals.

Today's best handheld gaming PC deal