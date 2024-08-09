The best Nintendo Switch Lite deal I've ever seen is still available - and it's one Animal Crossing fans shouldn't miss
This is one Nintendo Switch Lite deal that you really shouldn't miss if you're after a new handheld gaming console. A special edition version of the system is on sale at a record low price and, although we first drew attention to this incredible saving a few weeks back, stock is still available today.
I'm talking about the Nintendo Switch Lite Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition, which is on sale for just $159 (was $199.99) at Walmart. That's a $40 saving and a staggeringly low price for hardware that doesn't often receive substantial discounts.
This bundle includes both a Nintendo Switch Lite console in a special Animal Crossing inspired design and a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latest game in the long-running series. Animal Crossing: New Horizons normally sells for around $50 on its own, so it's hard to overstate the value proposition here.
Nintendo Switch Lite Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition: was $199.99 now $159 at Walmart
The Nintendo Switch Lite is a more portable version of the massively successful Nintendo Switch. It's the perfect option for those who only want a console to play games on the go and received a glowing four and a half stars in our Nintendo Switch Lite review. We levelled praise at its overall design, portable form factor, and more affordable price.
On top of a special edition console which features a printed back design, this bundle includes a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons which we consider to be best Nintendo Switch games available now. Our Animal Crossing: New Horizons review saw the game receive four and a half stars and we described it as a charming, relaxing experience with brilliant graphics that's ideal for series veterans and complete newcomers.
