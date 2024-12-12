The Astro Bot Winter Wonder update is coming this week, adding a new Christmas-themed level and more bots to find

Astro Bot's Winter Wonder update arrives this week

It includes a brand new level and some new bots to find

Studio director Nicolas Doucet says he wants it to be "a little surprise"

Astro Bot developer Team Asobi has announced that the game's next update will feature an all-new level with some new bots to collect.

Studio director Nicolas Doucet wrote about the Winter Wonder update over at the official PlayStation Blog, confirming that the new content will be added to the game for free later today, December 12, at 6pm PT (that's December 13 at 2am GMT / 3am CET for those of you across the pond).

Doucet adds that players will need to complete Astro Bot first in order to enjoy this new content. As for the Winter Wonder level itself, he doesn't give much away, stating: "Since we want it to remain a little surprise, we will not say too much, but you should expect a fun-filled level with shiny presents, a good dose of jingle bells, and brand-new special bots to add to your crew!"

He also hints that the Winter Wonder level, unlike the five speedrun challenges previously added to the game, shouldn't prove to be too difficult: "This winter update was made with every user in mind," he says, "meaning it is a celebration enjoyable for children and adults alike. So, no hair-pulling challenge this time!"

The imagery of the level released so far certainly looks the part. It looks to be appropriately festive, coated in snow and decked out with presents, trees and all manner of Christmassy paraphernalia.

I am curious about the "surprise" Doucet mentions in the blog post, though. Can we expect even more deep cuts from PlayStation's history? I certainly hope so. But it could just as easily be Jim Ryan in a Santa costume. Sigh.

