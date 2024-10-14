The Astro A50 X is a premium headset that would be perfect for PS5 Pro and it's now cheaper than ever at Amazon

My personal favorite headset and the model that I use every day has received its first major discount at Amazon and it's one that you should definitely take note of.

The clean white Astro A50 X is currently on sale for just $312.11 (was $379.99) at Amazon. That's a substantial $67.88 discount and by far the lowest price that I have ever seen on this particular model. Best of all, it's absolutely perfect for PS5 Pro not to mention all of your existing platforms.

I've been a huge fan of the Astro A50 X since I reviewed it last year and it's been a mainstay of my desk ever since. Unlike other gaming headsets that I have tested, the Astro A50 X functions as its own video splitter - combining your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 video into a single output. It also works great with PC and is perfect if you frequently swap between the three platforms like me.

As it relies on HDMI 2.1 audio, you can achieve the highest possible levels of console audio quality - 24 bit. With Dolby Atmos support, the Astro A50 X is a seriously high-end all-in-one solution that I've found is perfect for anything from general gaming to music listening.

New lowest-ever price on the Astro A50 X

Astro A50 X (white): was $379.99 now $312.11 at Amazon

The Astro A50 X from Logitech G is an absolutely peerless multi-platform gaming headset. Supreme 24-bit audio quality, an included base station, and HDMI switching functionality make this a fantastic choice for multi-platform gamers. This discount also sees the white model fall to a new lowest-ever price.

I awarded this headset four out of five stars in our Astro A50 X review, praising its brilliant audio quality, robust feature set, and stylish design. It also has an impressively clear microphone, which is perfect if you're looking for something to play multiplayer games with. My only real complaint was the awkward setup process, which involves lots of cables. This might be a turn off for some, but I think it's well worth the hassle given just how well this headset performs elsewhere.

Don't worry if you're outside of the UK or US. You can browse a range of deals on the Astro A50 X in your region below.