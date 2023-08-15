Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costumes are coming to Fall Guys

It’s been confirmed that Mediatonic’s chaotic free-to-play battle royale game, Fall Guys, is getting an official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration.

The crossover is set to bring four adorable turtle-themed costumes to the title, which may finally answer the question of how Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello would fare in the face of a Thicc Bonkus or Yeetus - yes, that is actual Fall Guys terminology.

Announced in a news post on the Fall Guys website yesterday, it was revealed that as well as costumes for the four main turtle brothers, there’ll also be two Wearables (basically, accessories) inspired by Bebop and Rocksteady. The Bebop Wearable will give your Fall Guy a pair of swanky glasses, purple hair, and a turtle shell shoulder pad, while the Rocksteady Wearable will simply give you a rhino horn.

Two TMNT-themed Emotes, ‘Going for a Spin’ and ‘Ninja in Training’, will also be available, and there’ll be a new Celebration, titled ‘Slice of the Action’.

All of these cosmetics will be added to the store later this week - August 17, to be exact. They’ll only be available for a limited time, however - they’re currently set to disappear on August 31 at 10am GMT. So, if you want to enter the Blunderdome as Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Donatello, you’ll need to act relatively fast.

During last year’s Fall Guys collaboration with Sonic the Hedgehog, the crossover skins cost 800 Show-Bucks each. To put that in real terms, it costs $7.99 (£6.99) to buy the smallest bundle of in-game currency (1000 Show-Bucks) from the store. Right now, however, it’s not clear how much players will have to shell out (sorry) for the TMNT cosmetics.