Skull Island: Rise of Kong was apparently made in a year, which is why it looks so questionable

Skull Island: Rise of Kong was released on October 17 and quickly prompted a lot of conversation about its dated graphics and significant price tag. Players took to social media to label the game a "scam" and advise others not to waste their money or time on it, but, according to a new report, there’s a good reason why the game is in such a state.

As reported by The Verge, the game's developers have lifted the lid on the development process and explained why it looks so bad. According to a statement from an anonymous developer, “the development process of this game was started in June of last year and it was aimed to end on June 2nd this year. So one-year development process.”

In addition to this, Skull Island also reportedly had anywhere between two to twenty people working on it at a time. With such a strict timeframe, developers claimed that a “crunch” started to occur to meet deadlines, with one developer suggesting that “the crunch was really set in motion in February, I was on automatic pilot by the end of February because all hope was lost.”

However, this isn’t the first time GameMill, the publishing company behind Skull Island: Rise of Kong, has been called out for making small teams with even smaller timeframes create games. In the same report, another anonymous developer unrelated to Skull Island: Rise of Kong stated “it was very common for us not to be provided with all the information about the project. Which was quite frustrating when working because we had to improvise with the limited information we had on hand.”

Even though audience reception hasn’t been positive, a lot of the developers also feel incredibly proud of the work that was achieved with such a tight turnaround.

