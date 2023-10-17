Skull Island: Rise of Kong is causing outrage among players thanks to low-quality footage

Skull Island: Rise of Kong is getting some serious backlash online after players stumbled across some PS1-esque quality in-game footage.

The upcoming action-adventure game sees players take on the mantle of King Kong as he goes on the warpath to avenge his fallen parents and kill the alpha predator, Gaw. This single-player title is available later today (October 17) for $39.99 / £34.99 on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Publisher GameMill Entertainment has described Skull Island: Rise of Kong on its Steam page as an "exhilarating, third-person action-adventure game... which allows you to experience the origins of the orphaned Kong as he metamorphosizes from a young Kong to the fully mature King of Skull Island."

Unfortunately, the general consensus doesn't seem to reflect this positive sentiment. Many players have voiced their protest on Twitter concerning the style and graphics of the upcoming King Kong title.

Actual cutsceneDO NOT BUY THE NEW KING KONG GAME. IT IS A COMPLETE SCAM pic.twitter.com/6hiCWOSnNcOctober 16, 2023 See more

Many of the Tweets have poked fun at the extremely low-quality graphics that would fit better in a PS1 game, not something that's available on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. One Twitter user complains that "King Kong deserves better than whatever this is supposed to be."

Sadly, fans of the game may have to wait a long time for a good King Kong game, as the last title was released 18 years ago. This was Peter Jackson's King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie, which came out in 2005.

Only time will tell how well Skull Island: Rise of Kong is received or if it does succeed in proving the naysayers wrong. Although, if you're currently unsure whether the game is worth its steep price tag, it may be a good idea to wait a while longer and check out some reviews first.

