Servers for online shooter Second Extinction will shut down next year

Second Extinction, the online dinosaur shooter from System Reaction, will have its servers deactivated next year. The title has also been removed from every storefront to prevent any new purchases, but anyone with the game already in their library will still be able to enjoy it until the servers eventually close.

In a post shared to Steam addressing the future of the game, System Reaction stated: “After thoughtful consideration and exploration of our best course of action, we have made the difficult decision to end active development of Second Extinction.

“While Second Extinction is well-loved among our players and the gaming community, it regrettably did not achieve the success we hoped it would. Additionally, some unforeseen show-stopping issues prevented us from leaving Early Access and Game Preview.”

The team proceeded to recap some of the issues they faced which resulted in the game’s release being delayed, before saying “Second Extinction will be removed from sale on storefronts but the game servers will remain active for the time being, allowing everyone who purchased Second Extinction to continue playing solo or with friends. We will eventually take the servers down later next year, but we’ll communicate this well in advance once we have more information.”

So currently, there is no specific date as to when we can expect the servers for Second Extinction to shut down, but the best place to keep up to date with any new information is through the news hub on Steam where the announcement was made initially. For now, it's worth making the most of Second Extinction if you have the game in your library.

