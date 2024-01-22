Puzzle platformer qomp2 is scheduled to release in February

qomp2, a puzzle platformer indie game that puts you into the role of the ball from Pong, has finally received a release date. Following its initial announcement in August 2023, you can expect to embark on this rather enchanting adventure on February 20, 2024.

The pong-like reimagining will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles when it launches, making it accessible for all players who want to embark on a quirky new adventure.

In addition to the release date announcement, Atari uploaded an 'interview' with the game's protagonist (yes, the Pong ball) to introduce the story and energy of the game. According to the character, it was time to stray from the paddles after getting too tired of all the back and forth, which is where our narrative begins in qomp2. The full YouTube short can be seen below:

For those looking to participate in the Pong Balls break for freedom, you can expect to travel through 30 "harder than they look" levels filled with enemies to take down and bosses to fight, all while you unravel the truth behind its freedom. Armed with an "enigmatic story of doubt, fear, and self-acceptance, told wordlessly with simple animations and effects," there's a lot to expect from what initially seems like a simple game.

So, if you've ever been curious about the age-old orb and its story, then qomp2 may answer some of your questions. However, if you're just looking for another quirky indie to keep on your radar this year, get ready to bounce into action on February 20.

