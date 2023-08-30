Qomp2 is a Pong-inspired indie that lets you play as the ball

A sequel to the 2021 indie game Qomp - a puzzle platformer that asks what would happen if the ball in Atari’s classic table tennis game, Pong, suddenly wished to escape - has been announced.

Simply titled Qomp2, Atari has confirmed that the “artful reimagining of Pong” picks up the story right where it was left off in Qomp, so if you need to brush up on your Pong ball lore, now’s the time to do so before the new title releases. With that said, you’ve probably got a while to wait - no release window has been revealed, so for now the game is simply “coming soon”. Take a look at the trailer below:

“Control a Pong ball aching to break free of its life stuck between two paddles,” the game’s synopsis reads. “Explore a dangerous, minimalist world, armed with simple two button controls: tap a button to change direction by 90 degrees, and hold down a button to unleash a cathartic dash forward. That’s all you need to solve environmental puzzles and labyrinthine levels.”

There’ll be four worlds to venture through with a total of 30 levels to overcome, populated with foes and bosses - if you thought that a ball was incapable of having enemies, you’re wrong, apparently. Qomp2 teases that it’ll reveal “the truth behind the Pong ball”, which may not be something you’d ever considered up to this point, but I admit that I’m intrigued.

Beyond that, the title will apparently be pretty emotional. It will feature an “enigmatic story of doubt, fear, and self-acceptance, told wordlessly with simple animations and effects”.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, Qomp2 is set to release on PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X |S, Nintendo Switch , Atari VCS and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) in the future.