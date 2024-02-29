PS Plus games for March will include Sifu, Hello Neighbour 2, and EA Sports F1 23

The games joining the PS Plus roster for March have been revealed, and there are four new titles coming if you've got an active subscription. Sifu, Hello Neighbour 2, EA Sports F1 23, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen are set to arrive on the service on March 5. This also means it's time to say goodbye to the last batch as well.

You'll have until April 1 to claim the free titles coming to PS Plus in March. Sifu, Hello Neighbour 2, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen are all worthwhile additions, covering a variety of genres like horror, FPS, and character action. And even though EA Sports FC 23 isn't exactly a narrative-driven showcase, it still offers an annual slice of sporting fun to players who want a break from all the action.

However, March's PS Plus line-up isn't exclusive to just games this time around. A bunch of great PS5 games aside, any players of The Finals will also have access to an exclusive bundle containing two epic outfits and 12 weapon skins for the game. This bundle will also be available for download alongside this month's PS Plus games, and once downloaded will show up in-game for you to equip.

And if you're yet to make the most of February's line-up, there are still a few days left for you to download Foamstars, Rollerdrome, and Steelrising. These games will be officially removed from the service on March 4, so it's worth downloading while you still can before it's time to make way for an all-new array of games.

We've got a guide to all the best PS5 exclusives if you're looking to make the most of your console. However, it's also worth checking out our general list of the best PS5 games as some unmissable adventures are waiting there as well.