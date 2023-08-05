Post Malone spends $2m on this one-of-a-kind Magic: The Gathering card

A Toronto retail worker has sold a rare Magic: The Gathering card to musician Post Malone for $2 million.

Brook Trafton – who realized his "childhood dream" when he discovered the rare card earlier this year – parted with his prized collectible after what he'd thought was a standard meet and greet with Post Malone turned into an "unexpected" sale.

"I was overwhelmed with joy and emotion," Trafton said, recalling when he first uncovered the card, a one-of-a-kind discovery of such importance that he didn't even tell his father until the card had been safely stored at a bank.

"How can someone like me actually find something so astronomical?"

After hiring a lawyer and a public relations firm, Trafton was contacted by representatives of Post Malone who said he wanted to meet him and see the card for himself.

"As soon as he saw [the card] he said: yes," Trafton told the BBC . "I said: 'Pardon?! Like, what do you mean?'

"He's like: 'Yes, I will take this card'. It was so magical. I'm not going to lie. I cried a little bit. I cried a lot."

As for what's so special about this particular card? Hailing from Magic: The Gathering's Lord of the Rings set, the "One Ring" card is completely one-of-a-kind, making it one of the game's rarest finds, particularly as it was discovered in perfect mint condition, too.

