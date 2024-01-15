Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets a new story trailer teasing the iconic Nibelheim scene

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ’s latest trailer is here, and although it’s a relatively short one, it’s a minute of story-packed goodness that’s sure to get fans excited.

Notably, upon loading up the trailer, fans are immediately greeted with their latest glimpse of the iconic Nibelheim Incident scene. Without going into heavy spoilers for those who haven’t played the original Final Fantasy 7, this is the origin of the legendary moment where Sephiroth is seen surrounded by flames, having just performed an extremely villainous act that shaped the lives of several of the game's principal heroes. Even if you’ve not played any Final Fantasy games before, there’s a very good chance you’ve seen this moment - it's the same scene referenced in Sephiroth’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate victory animations, for example.

While those who played Final Fantasy 7 Remake have already had this moment teased in flashback, it’s not quite the same, so it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out in Rebirth. You can take a look at the trailer below.

While Rebirth is the second part of the planned Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, not everything is exactly the same as it was in the 1997 roleplaying game. For example, the presence of Zack Fair at all is quite a mystery - co-director Naoki Hamaguchi previously teased that “new elements” like Zack can give “players the feeling that based on these, perhaps the ending is going to be different.”

Zack will also serve as a way for players to “deepen their understanding of the Final Fantasy 7 world,” although exactly how this will work hasn’t been revealed. Similarly, Hamaguchi also revealed last year that making Sephiroth playable was “the best way to allow the player to understand his point of view.”

There’s not too long to wait to see how it’ll all play out, anyway, as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to release on February 29, exclusively on PlayStation 5 .