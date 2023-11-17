All 7 of these fantastic PS5 monitors are at their lowest-ever prices ahead of Black Friday
Doesn't look much better than this
There are some absolutely fantastic Black Friday PS5 monitor deals knocking around now, with all seven listed below being at their lowest-ever prices!
If you're looking for a reason to upgrade your hardware, then these Black Friday gaming deals can come in handy. These prices are at their lowest ever while being some of the best options you could hope for. The PS5 can give you a range of awesome gaming experiences, so it's essential that you don't let its new-gen hardware go to waste on an old monitor.
There's the Dell G3223Q 4K monitor, which is currently priced at $599.99 at Dell (was $799.99), and the superb MSI G321CU curved monitor, which you can buy for $379.99 at Amazon (was $529.99). If you want to browse all the best deals for yourself, then check out a bunch of the best that we've collated below.
Today's best Black Friday PS5 monitor deals
Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K monitor: was
$999.99 now $499.99 at Amazon
Save $500 - This is a fantastic saving on one of Samsung's best gaming monitors. This is $100 off the lowest price, which was around last Black Friday. So, if you want to get a bit extra off, you can wait a little longer. However, this is still a great deal.
Price Check: Best Buy - $499.99
UK Price: Amazon - £865.63
Dell G3223Q 4K monitor: was
$799.99 now $599.99 at Dell
Save $200 - This fantastic monitor is at its lowest-ever price. If you're looking for a PS5 monitor with a fantastic 144Hz refresh rate as well as a 32'' screen, then look no further.
Price Check: Amazon - $735.94
UK Price: Amazon - £474.71
Acer Predator CG437K 4K monitor: was
$1,599.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy
Save $800 - This is the lowest-ever price for the Acer Predator, a fantastic monitor that will bring your PS5 to life. Thanks to its 4K resolution and its enormous 43-inch screen', this one is hard to miss.
Price Check: Walmart - $1,629.01
UK Price: Amazon - £885.18
ASUS TUF VG277Q1A monitor: was
$289 now $239 at Amazon
Save $50 - This is the lowest price we've seen the ASUS TUF VG277Q1A drop - at its regular price it's a great value 4K monitor, but at this price, it's a downright bargain. Superb value for money.
Price Check: Walmart - $269
UK Price: Amazon - £139
MSI G321CU curved monitor: was
$529.99 now $379.99 at Amazon
Save $150 - This is the lowest-ever price for this fantastic gaming curved 4K monitor. If you're looking for something slightly more compact, and a screen that can give you that curved immersion boost, give this one a go.
Price Check: Best Buy - $399.99
UK Price: Amazon - £158.99
Corsair 27QHD240 XENEON 4K OLED monitor: was
$999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon
Save $200 - It's great to see this compact yet powerful monitor go to its lowest-ever price. This OLED monitor has an excellent 1440p resolution and a refresh rate of 250Hz.
Price Check: Walmart - $799.99
UK Price: Amazon - £819.99
Alienware AW2523HF monitor: was
$449.99 now $299.99 at Dell
Save $150 - This is a fantastic price for the 1080p, 360Hz gaming monitor; it's actually down to its lowest-ever discount. So, if you're looking for a smaller monitor that packs a punch, be sure to check this one out.
Price Check: Best Buy - $449.99
Price Check: Amazon - £359
If you live outside the US or UK and are afraid of missing out on any fantastic deals then don't worry. We've pulled together all the best PS5 monitor deals for your area with our price comparison technology, seen below.
If you're looking for even more fantastic discounts, check out these Black Friday Xbox Series X deals as well as these Black Friday gaming desk deals.
Elie is a Features Writer for TechRadar Gaming, here to write about anything new or slightly weird. Before writing for TRG, Elie studied for a Masters at Cardiff University JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs or editing the gaming section for their student publications.
Elie’s first step into gaming was through Pokémon but they've taken the natural next step in the horror genre. Any and every game that would keep you up at night is on their list to play - despite the fact that one of Elie’s biggest fears is being chased.
