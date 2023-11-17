All 7 of these fantastic PS5 monitors are at their lowest-ever prices ahead of Black Friday

There are some absolutely fantastic Black Friday PS5 monitor deals knocking around now, with all seven listed below being at their lowest-ever prices!

If you're looking for a reason to upgrade your hardware, then these Black Friday gaming deals can come in handy. These prices are at their lowest ever while being some of the best options you could hope for. The PS5 can give you a range of awesome gaming experiences, so it's essential that you don't let its new-gen hardware go to waste on an old monitor.

There's the Dell G3223Q 4K monitor, which is currently priced at $599.99 at Dell (was $799.99), and the superb MSI G321CU curved monitor, which you can buy for $379.99 at Amazon (was $529.99). If you want to browse all the best deals for yourself, then check out a bunch of the best that we've collated below.

Today's best Black Friday PS5 monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K monitor: was $999.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

Save $500 - This is a fantastic saving on one of Samsung's best gaming monitors. This is $100 off the lowest price, which was around last Black Friday. So, if you want to get a bit extra off, you can wait a little longer. However, this is still a great deal. Price Check: Best Buy - $499.99 UK Price: Amazon - £865.63

If you live outside the US or UK and are afraid of missing out on any fantastic deals then don't worry. We've pulled together all the best PS5 monitor deals for your area with our price comparison technology, seen below.

