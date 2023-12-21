PlayStation 5 reaches 50 million unit milestone as it records its best November sales since launch

It's been a strong year sales-wise for Sony, as the PlayStation 5 has now reportedly sold over 50 million units as it enters its fourth year on the market.

As reported by Reuters, lifetime PS5 console sales surpassed 50 million units in 2023, spurred on by a strong Black Friday sales period that was seemingly able to push Sony's current-gen machine past this enormous milestone.

Eric Lempel, Sony Interactive Entertainment's senior vice president for global marketing, sales, and business operations, said: "Given the momentum we've had in November and a lot of what we're seeing in December, just in general we're feeling very good about sales overall."

The PS5's strong 2023 sales can be tracked as far back as March, where the console tracked a 457% year-on-year increase, handily beating its competition in the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series consoles.

Even more eye-opening, Sony reported in January of this year that the console had sold 30 million units in total. This means that the PS5 has almost managed to double its sales total in a single year; something that seems increasingly likely as we approach the end of the financial year on March 31, 2024.

These strong sales didn't come from nowhere. The PS5 has seen strong price drops throughout the year, most notably over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales periods where we saw the console (and various bundles) shave substantial amounts of cash off of its retail price.

Additionally noteworthy is the launch of the PS5 Slim console, a much more space-friendly model that's phasing in now in place of the original, bulkier unit. This newer version of the console was also part of numerous convincing bundles, including ones that packed in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

