The free trial of Diablo IV on Steam lets you explore the realm of Sanctuary until you hit level 20

A free trial of Diablo IV is now available on Steam until November 28, which is ideal for any players who have been curious to jump into the MMORPG without committing their time to the game. Opening the doors to the realm of Sanctuary, you'll be free to explore and play as you would upon purchase, but as is the way with trials - there is one caveat.

Rather than limiting you to a set of missions or limiting which areas you can explore, the trial period caps your character at level 20, which isn't a huge milestone and won't take too long if you're committed to the game. With that said, there's still ample opportunity to explore and see what the world has to offer, which may sway your decision to fully commit to the Diablo IV grind.

However, to coincide with the free trial, Blizzard is hosting a "Mother's Blessing Week" within Diablo IV, offering players a 35% XP and gold bonus. This event is slated to run until the day before the trial ends, November 27, and applies to those playing the trial version, too. So, although this is a great way to make your way through the game quickly, it also means you'll reach your level cap much faster.

Fortunately, you can use the trial to create a variety of characters to the cap at level 20 if you want to make the most of it. With the XP bonus event active, and obviously, depending on what you're doing within the game, hitting these caps won't take you more than a few hours.

So, even though you might not be able to sink as much time into the trial of Diablo IV as you'd hope, it's still a great way to sample each class Diablo IV has to offer and see what you gel with. You never know; maybe you'll find something that twists your arm into devoting yourself to Sanctuary.

We've got all the best Black Friday gaming deals if you're ready to commit to Diablo IV and looking to save a few bucks on a copy. We've also got all the Black Friday gaming headset deals and Black Friday gaming chair deals if you're looking to complete your whole setup too.