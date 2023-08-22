Microsoft and Nvidia join forces as PC Game Pass titles come to GeForce Now

Nvidia GeForce Now is expanding to include Microsoft PC Game Pass titles from August 24, including first and third-party titles on the service.

Xbox Game Pass is home to hundreds of some of the best PC games, and in just a couple of days' time, this service will be available to current Nvidia GeForce Now subscribers. This eliminates the need for native hardware to run otherwise-demanding titles, as the cloud-based software does the heavy lifting, but don't expect everything to drop at once.

The first two titles available on GeForce Now from PC Game Pass are Grounded and Deathloop as well as Doom (2016) and No Man's Sky which run on servers powered by RTX 4080 graphics cards. The press release explains that it's just the start of Microsoft's titles being available as the Microsoft Store is integrated into the GeForce Now ecosystem.

Back in February, Nvidia announced the partnership between itself and Microsoft to bring PC Game Pass titles onto the cloud gaming service. The statement read: "The cloud just got bigger. Nvidia and Microsoft announced this week they’re working to bring top PC Xbox Game Studios games to the GeForce NOW library, including titles from Bethesda, Mojang Studios, and Activision, pending closure of Microsoft’s acquisition."

Nvidia GeForce Now has been available officially for around three years and the integration of certain PC Game Pass titles is no doubt welcome news for those on weaker hardware. It's also a promising move because you won't need to download the titles you wish to play, nor will you need to necessarily rely on the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta streaming with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Whether you play PC games natively or plan on streaming them, they'll look their best on one of the best gaming monitors, with many genres benefitting from one of the best Xbox controllers, too. We're also rounding up all the best upcoming games to be aware of, many of which are arriving on Nvidia GeForce Now and Game Pass.