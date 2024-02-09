Helldivers 2’s first PC patch irons out crashes and improves matchmaking

Arrowhead Game Studios’ highly anticipated third-person shooter Helldivers 2 has received its first patch on PC to improve matchmaking and iron out some crashes, but the devs have admitted that “we know there’s more to solve.”

Helldivers 2 released yesterday (February 8) on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, and plenty of players found themselves running into technical problems, be that with the aforementioned matchmaking issues, or even the servers temporarily going down . At first, while the developers worked to solve the issue, players were encouraged to play with friends, as matchmaking wasn’t an issue there.

However, yesterday evening, Arrowhead Game Studios announced that its first patch was live on Steam: “We've uploaded a patch to Steam that should improve matchmaking for PC,” a statement from game director Mikael Eriksson reads. “The patch also includes some other crash fixes we've identified. We know there's more to solve, and we're working our way through it. Nevertheless, we hope this rapid patch goes a long way to making your experience better. Now go smash some bugs (and bots)!”

Earlier in the day, Erikkson had revealed that the patch would hit Steam first before being rolled out onto PS5 “as quickly as we can.” At the time of writing, it appears that this still hasn’t happened, but needless to say that there is a fix on the way for console players, too.

Although Helldivers 2 might have had a slightly shaky launch, there’s plenty for players to look forward to. This week, Arrowhead Game Studios confirmed that the game will receive free post-launch story updates later down the line. Game writer Stephen Flowers teased in an interview on the PlayStation Blog : “As for the story ahead, all I can say is that the galaxy will look very different a few months from now than it does today.”

Looking for more games like Helldivers 2? You can find some excellent recommendations on our lists of the best co-op games, as well as the best multiplayer PC games.