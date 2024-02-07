Helldivers 2 free post-launch story updates confirmed

Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed that Helldivers 2 will receive free post-launch updates.

Ahead of the launch of the third-person shooter on February 8 for PlayStation 5 and PC, the developer has shared a complete breakdown (via PlayStation Blog) of the story so far for new and returning players.

Helldivers 2 is set 100 years after the events of the first game with the forces of Super Earth having beaten its adversaries in the Galactic War, the Terminids, Cyborgs, and Illuminates. However, the Super Earth Armed Forces are forced to fight again when the Terminids return alongside a new enemy, the Automatons.

As the Helldivers battle these enemies, Arrowhead explained that with time-sensitive Major Orders issued from Super Earth, players will need to achieve "large-scale goals" that will "shape the story going forward", and added that "the story is not something that happens to players, but something the players themselves have to actively make happen."

Game writer Stephen Flowers said: "What’s unique about the story of Helldivers 2 is that it’s driven by the player community. Planning for that is a huge challenge - we have what we think will happen, but we ultimately can’t control what the players do. Which as a player I find cool, but as a writer I find really scary.

"As for the story ahead, all I can say is that the galaxy will look very different a few months from now than it does today.“

The studio added that there's more to come as it expands the game's content, and confirmed that players will be able to witness more story events unfold through its "planned free updates."

There's no release date for these updates just yet, but Arrowhead says that it will give players "refreshed gameplay", new tools, challenges, and new threats.

In our Helldivers 2 preview, our editor-in-chief Jake Tucker said that the game is a "chaotic time but a fun one" and is looking "pretty positive".

For more, check out our list of the best FPS games, along with our list of the best PS5 games.