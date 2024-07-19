Has Black Friday come early? Nvidia GeForce Now is seriously tempting with 50% off across all plans right now

If you’ve been thinking of giving Nvidia GeForce Now a spin, then a new 50% off discount might just tempt you into finally making that commitment.

The game streaming service is currently half-price for the Priority and Ultimate subscription plans as part of Nvidia’s GeForce Now summer sale.

That means you can bag a Priority membership for $4.99 / £4.99 per month and an Ultimate membership for $9.99 / £9.99 per month. Normally, you'd be paying $10 / £10 or $20 / £20 respectively.

Or if you want to run with the six-month option, you’ll pay $24.99 / £24.99 and $49.99 / £49.99 respectively for Priority and Ultimate, rather than $50 / £50 or $100 / £100.

Priority is essentially the standard subscription (taking ‘priority’ over free users, extending game session length, and providing ray tracing to boot), whereas Ultimate offers all that and an extra range of goodies (4K support, or up to 240 fps for smoother frame rates).

The offer will run for a limited period, until August 18, 2024, so you’ve got a month to decide if you want to avail yourself of this sizeable discount.

Alongside this announcement, Nvidia revealed nine new games which are coming to GeForce Now this week.

The highlights picked out by Team Green include Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which by all accounts is a smart little outing in a similar vein to Orcs Must Die (a tower defense spin), but in a Japanese setting.

There’s also Dungeons of Hinterberg, an RPG with a ‘social twist’ and Persona-style elements (plus Zelda vibes) that sounds quite intriguing, too.

Here’s the full list of new games:

The Crust (New release on Steam, July 15)

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (New release on Steam, July 16)

Nobody Wants to Die (New release on Steam, July 17)

Dungeons of Hinterberg (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (New release on Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18)

Norland (New release on Steam, July 18)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (New release on Steam, July 19)

Content Warning (Steam)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (Steam)

Analysis: Dream stream

This is a great deal on the streaming service, although to be fair, we have seen 50% off discounts before – though usually only on Black Friday, as far as we’re aware. Also, Nvidia generally offers the six-month plan at half-price, and here you can get the benefit on the monthly plan too.

So, this is well worth considering if you want to try game streaming. The thing to remember about GeForce Now is that you must own the games (on the supported platforms, like Steam or Epic) to be able to play them. In other words, it’s the hardware you’re paying for (Nvidia servers to play the games on, and stream them to your device), rather than the software.

The other important point is while Nvidia’s hardware is doing the heavy lifting rather than your device, the quality of your internet connection is obviously vital for any streaming duties, whether that’s watching TV shows or playing games online.

Nvidia notes that there are now over 1,900 games in the GeForce Now library.