GTFO is getting a final update, bringing the game to a close with Rundown 8
One last hurrah
10 Chambers has just announced GTFO's final update, Rundown 8.0 Duality, for its co-op horror shooter at The Game Awards 2023, almost two years after it left Early Access.
This final update is available to play right now, will bring things to a close for the hardcore co-op shooter, where death is as easy. You can take a look at the trailer below to get the lowdown on the rundown.
In case you were unfamiliar, GTFO tasks up to four players (prisoners) to work together, exploring a decaying research facility known as The Complex. In order to progress through a Rundown (basically, a campaign), they must scavenge for resources to help them survive, and complete expeditions to fulfil a ‘Work Order.’
Things aren’t usually straightforward, however. It’s a brutal experience that often has you fighting for your life against deadly, grotesque creatures called Sleepers, which can be woken from their slumber if you’re too loud, or if they're exposed to light.
This will be nothing unfamiliar to players of the game, after all the game's store page of Steam clearly says: "GTFO isn't your typical run and gun shooter. it's for players that value a serious challenge."
I got my hands on Rundown 8 during a visit to check out 10 Chamber's new game, Den of Wolves, and happy to report that it's very tough, and should deliver even more challenge for the masochists that play GTFO.
Elsewhere during The Game Awards, it was confirmed that free DLC for God of War Ragnarök, titled Valhalla, is set to release next week on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It'll be available to download from Tuesday, December 12.
Looking for more games like GTFO? Check out our recommendations for the best multiplayer PC games, as well as the best co-op games for a similar experience. For something spooky, you can also refer to our roundup of the best horror games.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Jake Tucker is the editor in chief of TechRadar Gaming and has worked at sites like NME, MCV, Trusted Reviews and many more. He collects vinyl, likes first-person shooters and turn-based tactics titles, but hates writing bios. Jake currently lives in London, and is bouncing around the city trying to eat at all of the nice restaurants.
Most Popular
By Elie Gould