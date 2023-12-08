Heist shooter Den of Wolves is the next game coming from 10 Chambers

The developer of co-op shooter GTFO, 10 Chambers, has just released a trailer at The Game Awards 2023 for its brand-new game, Den of Wolves.

Den of Wolves is also a cooperative shooter which allows up to four players to team up for heisting action. It takes place in the fictional urban center of Midway City - an "unregulated innovation metropolis in the North Pacific Ocean" that was founded by large, sinister corporations after deep-learning artificial intelligence (AI) became an unstoppable hacking tool, resulting in collapsed economies across the world.

In a fit of desperation to increase network security against the threat of AI, large firms backed an all-new data storage concept that stores information in biological systems based on the brain. It's all very cyberpunk and sci-fi, and while we only saw a couple of glimpses of first-person combat, it looks like it’s going to be seriously intense. You can take a look at the trailer below.

According to 10 Chambers co-founder Simon Viklund, Midway City is made to "feel like a believable city of the near future, where late-stage capitalism has gone rampant and corporations set the rules." Players must become criminal entrepreneurs and build allegiances by completing black market jobs.

10 Chambers was established in 2015 - founded by Ulf Andersson, who also worked on Payday: The Heist and Payday 2. TechRadar Gaming (TRG) was given the opportunity to see Den of Wolves prior to this latest announcement and speak with Andersson and Viklund. We'll have more on this tomorrow.

In a statement sent to the press, Andersson, who also serves as game director for Den of Wolves, teased how the sci-fi theme will help spice up the heist format that fans of the genre are used to. He said: "Coming from having worked on heist games in the past, much focusing on the classic bank robbery themes, the sci-fi aspect will let us elevate what a heist can be. You can only rob so many banks. Den of Wolves will have a wider range of heisting – corporate espionage, sabotage, assassinations – really, the sci-fi theme lets us try many things."

While no release date or window has been given for Den of Wolves at the time of writing, it definitely seems like one that co-op fans will want to keep an eye on, especially if they perhaps weren’t blown away by Starbreeze Studios’ Payday 3 in September. We'll also have to stay tuned to see what platforms it'll be available on at launch.