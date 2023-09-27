Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is in development for PC - mobile saves can be shared

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, which was released exclusively for mobile devices earlier this month, is officially in development for PC, Square Enix has confirmed.

As GamesRadar+ reports , the announcement was made yesterday (September 26), and it was also revealed that anyone who’s already been getting stuck into the game on iOS or Android will be able to “share” their data with the Steam version. Currently, it’s not clear if this will be a one-time data transfer, or if players will be able to continue playing seamlessly across both platforms when Ever Crisis releases on PC.

“Steam version under development! We are actively developing the Steam version so that you can enjoy FF7EC on PC,” a tweet from the official Japanese Ever Crisis Twitter account reads (translated by Google). “You can also share [your game data] on the mobile version with the Steam version, so stay tuned for more information!”

With the ever-growing excitement for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth , it’d be understandable if the release of Ever Crisis had gone unnoticed by some. As well as boasting its own original story, it also takes players through all the events of Final Fantasy 7 and all its related stories (including Crisis Core and Advent Children). If you want to catch up with all of that sweet, sweet FF7 lore in one place, Ever Crisis provides a very convenient way to do so.

At the time of writing, however, Square Enix hasn’t given any indication as to when it expects Ever Crisis to hit PC, so fans will have to watch this space for now.

In the meantime, there’s plenty to be excited about regarding the aforementioned second installment in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy - Rebirth. During our hands-on with a demo build of the game, we discovered that Chocobos are back and better than ever . They can also be customized with hats, boots, and armor, which is very important.