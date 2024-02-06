Charming roguelike monster collector Dicefolk releases this month on Steam

Upcoming roguelike strategy game Dicefolk finally has a release date, and it’s surprisingly soon.

To be exact, Dicefolk is set to release on PC via Steam on February 27, so there’s not long to wait. The game, which is being developed by LEAP Game Studios and Tiny Ghoul, and published by Good Shepherd Games, puts players in the shoes of a ‘chimera summoner,’ who sets out on an adventure to collect chimeras (monsters you can battle with) and ultimately uncover “the real truth” behind them.

There are over 100 different chimeras to collect, all of which boast unique abilities to unleash in battle. The battles themselves are dice-based but aren’t driven by luck. According to the game’s Steam synopsis : “Dicefolk puts you in the driver's seat when it comes to the action. You decide the faces of the dice, giving you unprecedented influence over your chimeras' abilities and attacks. It's all up to you, and your tactical choices will determine your success in battle.”

On top of that, interestingly, you’ll also be given control of the enemy’s side of battle. A press release explains that all of this is intended to add a heightened level of strategy to fights. These mechanics can be seen in action in the latest trailer for Dicefolk, which you can watch below.

The recent popularity of Pocketpair’s survival-crafting game Palworld is a perfect example of the love gamers have for monster-collecting mechanics - it’ll be interesting to see how they’re utilized in tandem with Dicefolk’s intriguing tactical innovations. If you’re interested, you can wishlist Dicefolk on Steam now ahead of its launch, and there's a free demo to try out, too.