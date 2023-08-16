Baldur's Gate 3 mods turn the game into a third-person RPG

Two new Baldur's Gate 3 mods have turned the game into a third-person RPG.

The Nexus mods, WASD movement to the game by user Ch4nKyy and Native Camera Tweaks by user Ershin, can be combined together to reimagine the top-down turn-based game into a third-person adventure, similar to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (via PC Gamer).

The WASD movement mod allows the player to control their characters with the four keys, letting them walk around and explore the world of Baldur's Gate 3 without constantly left-clicking to move from one location to the other.

The creator also noted that users can toggle between character movement and camera movement with caps lock, while auto-run is mapped with Shift+W. The modder mentioned that they will be adding a sprinting and walking toggle, as well as an automatic toggle mode on combat soon.

However, the WASD movement mod can only be used if you install the Native Camera Tweaks first. This mod is an open-source plugin that unlocks camera pitch, zoom, and the controller stick dead zone.

Normally, Baldur's Gate 3 has a top-down view during exploration but players can zoom in closer using their scroll wheel on PC. There's also a Tactical view, which is a slightly different camera angle that activates during combat encounters. The camera mod also changes this to have a lower field of view, which "gives out pretty cool classic vibes with adjusted pitch."

Larian Studios recently confirmed that the first major Baldur's Gate 3 update will feature 1,000 fixes and tweaks. Right now, the developer is prioritising small patches with Hotfix four next to be released, followed by the first update. Larian Studios CEO and founder Swen Vincke said the second patch will then "incorporate some requests" from players - perhaps even appearance editing that is currently being developed.

