Oops! Looks like Sony accidentally revealed the PS5 Pro announcement before today's technical presentation

With the announcement of a PS5 Pro being on most folks' bingo cards for this year, it seemed likely that we were going to get official confirmation sooner rather than later. Especially with the rumor mill hitting a fever pitch.

And with Sony just yesterday announcing a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation to be aired today (September 10) at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST, it seemed like we were finally going to be able to put the rumors to bed. But then again, there's always room for it to be something else, right?

Well, no, actually. As spotted by Wario64 on X / Twitter, it looks like today's technical presentation will indeed focus on the PS5 Pro. A screenshot of an unlisted video displays the title 'PS5 Pro' with the technical presentation's teaser as the video itself. You can still check the link out, but the video has since been renamed to 'PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation - September 10' as was likely intended in the first place.

an unlisted YouTube video confirms it's PS5 Pro (duh) https://t.co/TkuEPocXcW https://t.co/aCh54rS5xP pic.twitter.com/E8R50AZf1NSeptember 9, 2024

It's not the first sign of the PS5 Pro trying to breach containment before its official reveal. The mid-gen refresh was seemingly accidentally revealed (or potentially even deliberately teased) in the promotional material for PlayStation's 30th anniversary celebrations. Looking at the image here, you can spot what appears to be a new-look PS5 wedged between the PlayStation logo and the '3'.

Still, while revealing the PS5 Pro announcement before the technical presentation was undoubtedly a flub, Sony might welcome the distraction considering it quietly bumped up the price of its DualSense Wireless Controller by $5 / £5 over at PlayStation Direct and other retailers.

