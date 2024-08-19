One of 2024's best Xbox gaming headsets just got its first discount at Amazon - and it's a good one

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X is one of our favorite gaming headsets of the year - and it's just gotten a pretty solid discount. Compatible with Xbox and PlayStation consoles - as well as PC and mobile devices - it's a saving well worth checking out if you're in the market for a top-class mid-range headset.

Right now, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X can be purchased for $112 (was $129.99) at Amazon. It's a modest saving on paper, but we think this is an excellent price given the gaming headset's strong feature set, especially on its targeted platforms of Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Today's best SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X deal

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was $129.99 now $112 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X is one of the best mid-range Xbox headsets on the market right now. Combining the brand's usual high build quality with sublime audio, great battery life and over 100 EQ presets, it's simply a fantastic headset with tons of customizability. UK price: Currys - £129

We're big fans of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X here at TRG. For one, it's a mid-range gaming headset that punches well above its weight, especially at this current discounted price tag. Combining SteelSeries' trademark high build quality with superb audio and crystal clear comms via the detachable mic, it's already ticking all the essential best Xbox Series X headset boxes.

Where this headset really distinguishes itself from the crowd, though, is via its excellent companion app. The Arctis Nova 5 Companion app (which also supports the dedicated PC and PlayStation versions of the headset) features over 100 audio presets, all ready to go without any fiddling. If you're new to EQ customization, this is an excellent way to dip a toe in, and you can save multiple profiles based on the games you regularly play.

