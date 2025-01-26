NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Sunday, January 26 (game #595)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #595) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RAVEN

SILO

HITCH

PROMO

TRAILER

DISCOG

FISH

TRACTOR

BALLY

FARM

CLOISTER

GATHER

SEPARATE

HUNT

AXLES

SECLUDE

NYT Connections today (game #595) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Nourish ourselves

Nourish ourselves GREEN: Segregate

Segregate BLUE: 18-wheeler

18-wheeler PURPLE: Places to boogie

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #595) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WAYS TO GET FOOD

GREEN: KEEP APART

BLUE: PARTS OF A BIG RIG

PURPLE: DANCE EVENTS PLUS A LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #595) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #595, are…

YELLOW: WAYS TO GET FOOD FARM, FISH, GATHER, HUNT

FARM, FISH, GATHER, HUNT GREEN: KEEP APART CLOISTER, SECLUDE, SEPARATE, SILO

CLOISTER, SECLUDE, SEPARATE, SILO BLUE: PARTS OF A BIG RIG AXLES, HITCH, TRACTOR, TRAILER

AXLES, HITCH, TRACTOR, TRAILER PURPLE: DANCE EVENTS PLUS A LETTER BALLY, DISCOG, PROMO, RAVEN

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Pure luck got me over the line without making any mistakes today. I had no idea what a BIG RIG is, but AXLES, HITCH, and TRAILER all sounded like they must be part of something mechanical and I took a chance on adding TRACTOR.

I would never have got DANCE EVENTS PLUS A LETTER. I’m trying to rewire my Connections thinking process so I see these tricky groups, but I always go to the most obvious links – and in this case I was thinking PROMO and DISCOG had something to do with music; back in the day when I was a music journalist we’d called an artist’s Discography their Discog, and a Promo was a record you’d be sent ahead of official release. The actual connection was, inevitably, a little more complicated!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

