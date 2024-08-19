NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, August 20 (game #436)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #436) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CAT

CRANK

BLOW

POP

LION

GRINCH

WIND

TURTLE

CRAB

REEL

DRAFT

RAM

PUFF

BULL

TURN

GUST

NYT Connections today (game #436) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Is there a breeze in here?

Is there a breeze in here? Green: Twist

Twist Blue: Heavenly creatures

Heavenly creatures Purple: Doctor of rhymes

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #436) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: RUSH OF WIND

GREEN: ROTATE

BLUE: ZODIAC SYMBOLS

PURPLE: DR. SEUSS TITLE FIGURES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #436) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #436, are…

YELLOW: RUSH OF WIND BLOW, DRAFT, GUST, PUFF

BLOW, DRAFT, GUST, PUFF GREEN: ROTATE CRANK, REEL, TURN, WIND

CRANK, REEL, TURN, WIND BLUE: ZODIAC SYMBOLS BULL, CRAB, LION, RAM

BULL, CRAB, LION, RAM PURPLE: DR. SEUSS TITLE FIGURES CAT, GRINCH, POP, TURTLE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

Damn you, NYT. Putting WIND in a puzzle with BLOW, DRAFT, GUST and PUFF is guaranteed to cause problems with anyone stupid enough to fall into your trap – and that's exactly what I did. Damn you!

To make matters worse, that yellow group was the easiest of the four today, although it was the one that cost me two mistakes. I had already spotted the Dr Seuss connection for purple, with POP (in socks), CAT (in the hat) and GRINCH, but couldn't work out what the final one was. So I left that and focused on the others, and after my brief foray into getting wind-related answers wrong, was able to solve yellow and green.

That left five answers: BULL, LION, TURTLE, CRAB and RAM. One went with Dr Seuss, the other four formed the blue group. I deliberated for ages, then spotted the zodiac group, and was able to play TURTLE to complete purple by default. And in case you're wondering, it was Yertle the turtle…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 19 August, game #435)

YELLOW: MUSIC GENRES BLUES, COUNTRY, FOLK, ROCK

BLUES, COUNTRY, FOLK, ROCK GREEN: BRATWURST GO-WITHS BRAT, BUN, MUSTARD, SAUERKRAUT

BRAT, BUN, MUSTARD, SAUERKRAUT BLUE: YOGA POSES CHAIR, MOUNTAIN, TREE, WARRIOR

CHAIR, MOUNTAIN, TREE, WARRIOR PURPLE: STARTING WITH PIXAR MOVIES COCONUT, SOULMATE, UPDO, WALLET