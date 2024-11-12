NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, November 12 (game #520)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #520) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

RAM

ROBE

CLOVE

CRAB

SWORD

SPEED

SCALES

SPEAR

BELLYACHE

BLINDFOLD

STORAGE

CARP

STALK

GRUMBLE

RESOLUTION

FLORET

NYT Connections today (game #520) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Express displeasure

Express displeasure Green: Bits of a food type

Bits of a food type Blue: Battery life could be another

Battery life could be another Purple: Justitia accessories

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #520) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COMPLAIN

GREEN: VEGETABLE UNITS

BLUE: LAPTOP SPECS

PURPLE: FEATURES OF JUSTICE PERSONIFIED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #520) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #520, are…

YELLOW: COMPLAIN BELLYACHE, CARP, CRAB, GRUMBLE

BELLYACHE, CARP, CRAB, GRUMBLE GREEN: VEGETABLE UNITS CLOVE, FLORET, SPEAR, STALK

CLOVE, FLORET, SPEAR, STALK BLUE: LAPTOP SPECS RAM, RESOLUTION, SPEED, STORAGE

RAM, RESOLUTION, SPEED, STORAGE PURPLE: FEATURES OF JUSTICE PERSONIFIED BLINDFOLD, ROBE, SCALES, SWORD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I love the idea of VEGETABLE UNITS being a thing in the way that LAPTOP SPECS are. Maybe they should have Top Trumps cards for them or something. But anyway, that was probably the hardest of the three groups that I solved today, with my brain taking a while to realize that CLOVE, FLORET, SPEAR and STALK were all examples. Whereas I had no problem spotting RAM, RESOLUTION, SPEED and STORAGE, probably because I'm a nerd who's spent his whole life sat in front of a laptop.

I don't know that I would have solved the purple group if not by default, frankly. FEATURES OF JUSTICE PERSONIFIED made sense once I saw it, but it's a relatively obscure reference unless you work in the legal profession or spend a lot of time looking at court buildings, right?

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

