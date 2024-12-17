Now is your last chance to get the best PS5 Pro or PS5 deal going and have it arrive in time for Christmas

With time running out, we've found the best PS5 Pro and PS5 deals going in the UK which you can still order now to get in time for Christmas. Be it a gift for a family member or something for yourself this holidays, these deals offer discounted rates, delivery in time for Christmas, as well as a potential means to get your hands on a 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense too.

First up is Sony's new console at EE which now down to just £659. You can also scroll down a tiny bit to go for a bundle with the PS5 Pro which includes a 30th Anniversary Edition DualSense, and that actually saves you £10 too! Presumably off the controller, but, still, that's excellent.

EE has also got ten quid price cuts on the regular PS5 Slim console variants with the PS5 Slim with disc drive coming in at £469, and the digital edition coming down to £379.

EE's free standard delivery ends on December the 18th so now is the time to strike if you want to go with that retailer.

Argos is the other retailer to consider for a PS5 Pro deal in the UK, and it will also arrive before Christmas. It's offering the PS5 Pro for £659.99, but you can get this price to drop further by signing up for a £10 marketing promo here.

The regular PS5 Slim model with a disc drive is also discounted at Argos and currently priced at £459.99, which is excellent news for those looking for the regular console. You are at the mercy of Argos' geographic availability system, but we've tested multiple postcodes and delivery before Christmas still looks very much on.

Lastly, Amazon also has the price of £459.99 on the PS5 Slim - though you may have to dig in the 'other sellers' box to see it - and with its speedy delivery it too is a good bet for pre-Christmas delivery.

Today's best PS5 Pro deals for Christmas delivery

PS5 Pro: was £699.99 now £659 at EE The EE Store has consistently had the best PS5 Pro deals and prices going since shortly after the console launched. has now joined the PS5 Pro deal party and has gone a whole 99 pence further than Argos to offer the new console for what is (unsurprisingly) its new lowest-ever price in the UK! If you're in the US looking for the best price, then it's slim pickings, but the best option remains buying the Pro for $699 at Walmart.

Today's best PS5 deals for Christmas delivery

PS5 Slim: was £479.99 now £459.99 at Argos Argos has you covered if you're looking for the regular PS5 Slim disc drive model of the console too in the UK, and with its network of stores, could be in your hands in just a few hours after ordering it. The best US price on the PS5 is still the excellent, discounted price of $424 at Walmart.

PS5 Slim: was £479.99 now £459.99 at Amazon I'm almost certain I just saw this discount, or price match, from Amazon happen before my very eyes as the retailer has marked nearly every listing in the 'other sellers' category as offering a discounted price of £459.99 that's honored by Amazon. With its speedy delivery, this is also a good place to get a PS5 for before Christmas. In the US, the PS5 Slim disc drive edition is also still discounted at Amazon where you can grab it for $424!

If you're not in the UK, then below you'll find the latest and lowest prices on both the PS5 Pro and the PS5 Slim wherever you are in the world.